Shop Owners Self-Demolish After Encroachment Notices

In the district of Sambhal, property owners have begun demolishing their own structures following governmental notices for illegal encroachment. The Public Works Department identified shops and buildings interfering with road expansion, resulting in immediate action by some owners.

Among those complying with the order was prominent BJP member Jai Prakash Gupta, who took down his five shops, rooted there for 70 years. Gupta reported they exceeded the government's removal demand, ensuring no further issues.

The district administration had made it clear that voluntary action was preferred, warning of stricter measures should compliance not be met. As the demolition endeavors conclude, the road expansion project can proceed without hindrance.

