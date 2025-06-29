Left Menu

Japan Bids Farewell to H-2A Rocket with Successful Satellite Launch

Japan successfully launched a climate-monitoring satellite with its H-2A rocket, marking the final mission for this series. The rocket was replaced by the new H3, aiming to be more cost-competitive globally. The launch, following delays, highlights Japan's continued focus on space technology.

Japan's space ambitions took another leap forward with the successful launch of a climate-monitoring satellite aboard its H-2A rocket. The launch, executed from the Tanegashima Space Center, was the last for the H-2A series before it is replaced by the new H3 model.

Wildly successful since its debut in 2001, the H-2A has had a commendable track record, completing 50 missions with only one failure. This launch faced delays due to electrical malfunctions but ultimately achieved its goal, placing the GOSAT-GW satellite into orbit to monitor greenhouse gases.

Japan is focused on maintaining competitive space transport capabilities. The H3 rocket, designed to carry larger payloads at reduced costs, signifies this objective. As the country seeks to enhance its role in the global satellite launch market, these developments underscore Japan's commitment to cutting-edge space exploration technologies.

Latest News

