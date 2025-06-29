Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Pakistan's Struggle Against Devastating Floods

The death toll in Pakistan due to rain-related incidents has reached 38, with 63 injuries. The pre-monsoon rains, starting June 26, severely affected Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Rescue efforts continue as criticism mounts on the government. Monsoon warnings are in place for potential floods.

The death toll in Pakistan from rain-related incidents has climbed to 38, with 63 people injured, as officials struggle to manage the chaos caused by continuous pre-monsoon showers.

Since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the most severely affected region, sparking widespread critique of local authorities.

Rescue operations are ongoing amid governmental criticism, with looming warnings of further monsoon-induced floods across the country over the next 48 hours.

