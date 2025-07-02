IMD issues orange alert for most districts in Konkan region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for most parts of the Konkan region as well as mountainous road sections in western Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In its 'District Forecast and Warning for next 5 Days' issued in the afternoon, the meteorological office also sounded a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for a few places in the 'ghat' (mountainous passes) areas in Pune district, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

These warnings are valid till 8.30 am on Thursday. The coastal Konkan region comprises Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Barring Palghar and Mumbai, the IMD issued the orange alert for all other districts in Konkan - Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. A similar alert was given for the ghat areas of Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur districts.

A red alert is issued when a rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected in a 24-hour duration, while an orange alert is given for a rainfall range between 115.6 to 204.4 mm in a day. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and some other districts of Maharashtra.

An orange alert was also issued for some districts of Konkan and ghat sections in western Maharashtra as well, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the day on Thursday as well.

However, the alert is subject to change depending upon the weather conditions, the IMD said.

Mumbai has been receiving intermittent spells of rains since Wednesday morning.

