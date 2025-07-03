Left Menu

Rising Waters, Tragic Loss: Drowning Incidents in Jhansi and Deoria

Continuous rainfall in Jhansi and Deoria led to multiple drowning incidents, claiming three lives. In Jhansi, Ghasi Ram and a teenager drowned while attempting to save a buffalo. In Deoria, Abhay Yadav saved his friends but was swept away. Search efforts for Yadav continue with NDRF assistance.

Updated: 03-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:42 IST
Rising Waters, Tragic Loss: Drowning Incidents in Jhansi and Deoria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid relentless rainfall in Jhansi and Deoria, three tragic drowning incidents have been reported, resulting in the loss of three lives, officials confirmed on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening in Jhansi's Todi-Fatehpur, Ghasi Ram Pal, aged 45, drowned alongside a teenager, Arjun, while trying to retrieve a buffalo from the Patharai River. Despite locals rescuing 17-year-old Rahul, Ghasi Ram and his nephew were unfortunately overcome by the water's current.

Further, in Deoria, Abhay Yadav, 20, heroically saved three friends from drowning in the Gaura river but was tragically swept away himself. The search for Yadav is ongoing, with local divers and NDRF teams involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

