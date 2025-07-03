Carbon Clean Unveils Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai

Carbon Clean, renowned for its innovative carbon capture solutions, marked a milestone with the opening of the Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Navi Mumbai, India. This facility is set to be one of the largest dedicated to carbon capture research worldwide, featuring advanced laboratories and two capture plants.

The centre, housing over 100 experts with plans to expand, embodies Carbon Clean's commitment to advancing carbon capture technologies. It is poised to play a vital role in the development and distribution of next-generation solutions, notably CycloneCC, which offers an innovative approach to transforming emissions into economic opportunities.

Inaugurated by significant figures from India and the UK South Asia trade sector, the GIC symbolizes a new chapter in UK-India clean energy collaboration. It aligns with Carbon Clean's international strategy to lead in scalable decarbonization efforts amid evolving regulatory landscapes globally.

