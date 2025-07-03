Left Menu

Carbon Clean Unveils Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai

Carbon Clean has launched its Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai, India, one of the largest carbon capture research facilities globally, to advance carbon capture, utilisation, and storage research. The new center is pivotal for scaling CycloneCC technology and reinforcing UK-India clean growth collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:57 IST
Carbon Clean Unveils Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Carbon Clean, renowned for its innovative carbon capture solutions, marked a milestone with the opening of the Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Navi Mumbai, India. This facility is set to be one of the largest dedicated to carbon capture research worldwide, featuring advanced laboratories and two capture plants.

The centre, housing over 100 experts with plans to expand, embodies Carbon Clean's commitment to advancing carbon capture technologies. It is poised to play a vital role in the development and distribution of next-generation solutions, notably CycloneCC, which offers an innovative approach to transforming emissions into economic opportunities.

Inaugurated by significant figures from India and the UK South Asia trade sector, the GIC symbolizes a new chapter in UK-India clean energy collaboration. It aligns with Carbon Clean's international strategy to lead in scalable decarbonization efforts amid evolving regulatory landscapes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025