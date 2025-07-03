Kolkata's Real Estate Sector Soars with Impressive Growth in 2025

Kolkata's commercial real estate sector has witnessed an impressive 60% year-on-year increase in leasing volumes, totaling 1.1 million sq ft in the first half of 2025, reports Knight Frank India.

According to a recent webinar release by real estate consultants Knight Frank, this constitutes the highest half-yearly transaction volume seen in a decade for Kolkata. Remarkable commercial deals, including a notable 0.3 million sq ft IT outsourcing agreement, drove this surge.

Peripheral Business Districts played a central role, leading to a marked drop in vacancy rates to 33.5%, the lowest since late 2019. Despite this growth, new supply remains limited, with real estate rental prices rising by 10% during the same period.

