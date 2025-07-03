Activists Challenge Modi Government's Environmental Policies
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns over the Modi government's lackluster approach toward environmental protection. He highlighted issues raised by 150 activists regarding the Forest Rights Act and recent legislative changes, expressing doubt about the government's willingness to engage in meaningful discussions or resolutions.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, criticized the Modi government's environmental record, citing a lack of confidence in their commitment to addressing pressing ecological concerns.
Ramesh, a former environment minister, noted that several activists and societies have written to the prime minister, demanding that their environmental issues be rectified. A letter from 150 civil society groups emphasizes Minister Bhupender Yadav's statements on the Forest Rights Act and its alleged blame for forest degradation.
Concerns were also raised about the government's legally questionable data on forest encroachment and contentious orders for evicting families from tiger reserves. Additionally, there is criticism of the 2023 amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, citing adverse impacts on forest quality and quantity.
