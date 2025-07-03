Left Menu

Haryana's Vision for Urban Development: Strengthening Democracy at the Roots

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted urban local bodies as foundational to democracy at the national conference in Gurugram. Emphasizing infrastructure and digital tools, Saini introduced initiatives like Panch Gram Yojana and AMRUT for enhanced governance. He advocated for environmental sustainability and a circular economy to achieve garbage-free cities.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of urban local bodies as the foundations of democracy during a national conference in Manesar, Gurugram, on Thursday. Saini highlighted the role of local governance in nation-building and realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

The minister pointed to initiatives like Panch Gram Yojana and the AMRUT scheme, aiming to bolster infrastructure and enhance citizen services. Saini also underscored the increasing use of digital tools and artificial intelligence in urban governance across Haryana.

Promoting environmental sustainability, Saini stressed the need for 100 percent segregation of waste and adoption of a circular economy to achieve garbage-free cities and further advocated for clean and developed urban environments as essential elements of modern governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

