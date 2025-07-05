Tragedy Strikes as Sigachi Industries Explosion Claims 40 Lives

The death toll from the explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district climbed to 40, as another victim succumbed to injuries, according to officials.

A 48-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who endured over 70% burns following the June 30 explosion died at the hospital on Saturday.

Sangareddy district's Additional Collector, Chandrashekar Badugu, reported 19 individuals are still receiving treatment, while efforts continue to trace nine missing individuals. Authorities are working on identifying victims and returning their remains to families.

(With inputs from agencies.)