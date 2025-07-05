Tragedy Strikes as Sigachi Industries Explosion Claims 40 Lives
The explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy has resulted in 40 fatalities, with one more individual succumbing to injuries. Many remain hospitalized, and efforts are ongoing to locate missing persons. The identification process of the deceased is underway, as authorities manage the devastating aftermath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The death toll from the explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district climbed to 40, as another victim succumbed to injuries, according to officials.
A 48-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who endured over 70% burns following the June 30 explosion died at the hospital on Saturday.
Sangareddy district's Additional Collector, Chandrashekar Badugu, reported 19 individuals are still receiving treatment, while efforts continue to trace nine missing individuals. Authorities are working on identifying victims and returning their remains to families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alarming Mumbai Train Fatalities: Court Calls for Safety Interventions
Contaminated Water Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Fatalities and Illness Strike Bhamal Village
Tragic Toll: Fatalities in Kenyan Protests
Tragic Loss: Israeli Military Faces Fatalities in Southern Gaza
Tragedy Strikes Rath Yatra Celebrations: Three Women Among Fatalities