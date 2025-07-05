Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Sigachi Industries Explosion Claims 40 Lives

The explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy has resulted in 40 fatalities, with one more individual succumbing to injuries. Many remain hospitalized, and efforts are ongoing to locate missing persons. The identification process of the deceased is underway, as authorities manage the devastating aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Sigachi Industries Explosion Claims 40 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district climbed to 40, as another victim succumbed to injuries, according to officials.

A 48-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who endured over 70% burns following the June 30 explosion died at the hospital on Saturday.

Sangareddy district's Additional Collector, Chandrashekar Badugu, reported 19 individuals are still receiving treatment, while efforts continue to trace nine missing individuals. Authorities are working on identifying victims and returning their remains to families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

