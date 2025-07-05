Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla's Contributions to Space Science

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, is spearheading groundbreaking experiments on the ISS. From studying bone reactions to microgravity for osteoporosis insights to deploying microalgae for sustainable space living, his work promises advancements in astronaut health and terrestrial medical treatments. Collaborative efforts with ISRO further enhance this mission's scientific impact.

Shubhanshu Shukla
  India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, spent a productive day on the International Space Station (ISS), focusing on novel research activities aimed at enhancing our understanding of space and its implications for human health.

In one of the pivotal experiments, Shukla studied bone reactions to microgravity, an investigation that holds promise for advancing osteoporosis treatments on Earth. Concurrently, he participated in radiation exposure monitoring to better shield astronauts on extended space ventures. This mission, conducted by Axiom Space, alongside veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, includes international experts Tibor Kapu and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski.

The mission also explored the growth of microalgae in space, which could support future space missions with food, fuel, and breathable air. Additionally, the collaboration with ISRO has led to critical studies involving tardigrades and muscle regeneration under microgravity, adding valuable insights into resilience and therapeutic applications. The mission's outcomes may revolutionize astronaut health screening and address global bone health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

