Tragedy Strikes: Three AC Mechanics Found Dead in Delhi

In a harrowing discovery on Saturday, three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead, while another was critically injured in the Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi, according to police reports.

The incident came to light when a concerned citizen reported that his brother wasn't responding to calls, prompting police involvement.

Upon arrival, authorities found the men unconscious in a locked house, later transferring them to multiple hospitals, where three were declared dead. The case is under investigation to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)