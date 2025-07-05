Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three AC Mechanics Found Dead in Delhi

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead, and one is in critical condition. Police discovered the individuals after a call from a concerned relative led them to a locked house. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing discovery on Saturday, three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead, while another was critically injured in the Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi, according to police reports.

The incident came to light when a concerned citizen reported that his brother wasn't responding to calls, prompting police involvement.

Upon arrival, authorities found the men unconscious in a locked house, later transferring them to multiple hospitals, where three were declared dead. The case is under investigation to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

