Tragedy Strikes: Three AC Mechanics Found Dead in Delhi
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead, and one is in critical condition. Police discovered the individuals after a call from a concerned relative led them to a locked house. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:34 IST
In a harrowing discovery on Saturday, three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead, while another was critically injured in the Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi, according to police reports.
The incident came to light when a concerned citizen reported that his brother wasn't responding to calls, prompting police involvement.
Upon arrival, authorities found the men unconscious in a locked house, later transferring them to multiple hospitals, where three were declared dead. The case is under investigation to determine the cause of death.
