Paris Reopens Seine for Swimming After a Century

The Seine River welcomed swimmers on Saturday, marking a historic moment since its public closure in 1923. After extensive clean-up efforts tied to its role in the Paris Olympics, three sites in the city will now host over 1,000 swimmers daily through August 31.

Local inhabitants and tourists flocked to take the plunge. 'Really nice, I'm impressed,' remarked Victoria Cnop, a Brazilian living in Paris, while others expressed amazement over clean, warm water near iconic landmarks. This move follows comprehensive measures to boost water quality, including enhanced sewer connections and infrastructure upgrades.

Daily water quality assessments will guide safe swimming decisions, while additional public swimming areas will expand to the Seine and Marne rivers. The program promises substantial benefits for urban living, environment, and local communities.

