Left Menu

Paris Reopens Seine for Swimming After a Century

Parisians celebrated as the Seine River reopened for public swimming for the first time since 1923, following significant clean-up efforts. The river's reopening follows its use in the Paris Olympics, and daily water quality tests will ensure safe swimming. The initiative aims to enhance the environment and community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:42 IST
Paris Reopens Seine for Swimming After a Century
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Seine River welcomed swimmers on Saturday, marking a historic moment since its public closure in 1923. After extensive clean-up efforts tied to its role in the Paris Olympics, three sites in the city will now host over 1,000 swimmers daily through August 31.

Local inhabitants and tourists flocked to take the plunge. 'Really nice, I'm impressed,' remarked Victoria Cnop, a Brazilian living in Paris, while others expressed amazement over clean, warm water near iconic landmarks. This move follows comprehensive measures to boost water quality, including enhanced sewer connections and infrastructure upgrades.

Daily water quality assessments will guide safe swimming decisions, while additional public swimming areas will expand to the Seine and Marne rivers. The program promises substantial benefits for urban living, environment, and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025