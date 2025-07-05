Paris Reopens Seine for Swimming After a Century
Parisians celebrated as the Seine River reopened for public swimming for the first time since 1923, following significant clean-up efforts. The river's reopening follows its use in the Paris Olympics, and daily water quality tests will ensure safe swimming. The initiative aims to enhance the environment and community well-being.
The Seine River welcomed swimmers on Saturday, marking a historic moment since its public closure in 1923. After extensive clean-up efforts tied to its role in the Paris Olympics, three sites in the city will now host over 1,000 swimmers daily through August 31.
Local inhabitants and tourists flocked to take the plunge. 'Really nice, I'm impressed,' remarked Victoria Cnop, a Brazilian living in Paris, while others expressed amazement over clean, warm water near iconic landmarks. This move follows comprehensive measures to boost water quality, including enhanced sewer connections and infrastructure upgrades.
Daily water quality assessments will guide safe swimming decisions, while additional public swimming areas will expand to the Seine and Marne rivers. The program promises substantial benefits for urban living, environment, and local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seine
- Paris
- swimming
- Olympics
- clean-up
- water quality
- environment
- public swimming
- community
- Marne
ALSO READ
India's Battle Against Doping: An Urgent Clean-Up
UK Enforces Stricter Environmental Rules on North Sea Fossil Fuel Projects
How AI and environmental governance improve air quality in urban skies
Space Developments Propel Industry with Strategic Alliances and Environmental Awareness
NGT Celebrates Yoga Day 2025: Bridging Wellness and Environmental Awareness