Texas Tragedy: Flash Flooding Claims 32 Lives

Central Texas has been struck by devastating flash floods, increasing the death toll to 32, including 14 children. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha provided the grim update at a press conference late Saturday.

Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, emphasized their relentless search for those still missing. 'We will not stop until we find everyone who is missing,' Kidd assured the public.

The catastrophic event has left 27 individuals missing, and the state's emergency teams are working tirelessly in their rescue efforts. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)