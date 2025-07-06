Left Menu

Texas Tragedy: Flash Flooding Claims 32 Lives

Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in a tragic death toll of 32, including 14 children. Despite the rising count, state officials remain committed to searching for the 27 individuals still unaccounted for. Efforts are being led by local authorities and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 06-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 02:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Central Texas has been struck by devastating flash floods, increasing the death toll to 32, including 14 children. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha provided the grim update at a press conference late Saturday.

Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, emphasized their relentless search for those still missing. 'We will not stop until we find everyone who is missing,' Kidd assured the public.

The catastrophic event has left 27 individuals missing, and the state's emergency teams are working tirelessly in their rescue efforts. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

