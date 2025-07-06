Texas Tragedy: Flash Flooding Claims 32 Lives
Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in a tragic death toll of 32, including 14 children. Despite the rising count, state officials remain committed to searching for the 27 individuals still unaccounted for. Efforts are being led by local authorities and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
- Country:
- United States
Central Texas has been struck by devastating flash floods, increasing the death toll to 32, including 14 children. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha provided the grim update at a press conference late Saturday.
Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, emphasized their relentless search for those still missing. 'We will not stop until we find everyone who is missing,' Kidd assured the public.
The catastrophic event has left 27 individuals missing, and the state's emergency teams are working tirelessly in their rescue efforts. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and community support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Drowning Claims Lives of Three Children in Uttar Pradesh
Punjab Takes a Stand Against Obscene Social Media Content Threatening Children
Supreme Court Flags OBC Certification Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers
UNICEF Chief Urges Global Action as Sahel Crisis Imperils Millions of Children
Supreme Court to Deliberate OBC Certificate Issuance for Single Mothers' Children