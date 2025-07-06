Tragedy at Rani Nallah: Four Lives Lost in Kullu Vehicle Accident

An unfortunate accident occurred in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the loss of four lives. The incident involved a vehicle that skidded off the road near the Rani nallah between Manali and the Rohtang pass, plunging into a gorge. The accident claimed the lives of two tourists from Punjab and a local driver.

The vehicle, a Maruti Alto with registration number HP01K-7850, had five people onboard and was equipped with a valid Rohtang permit, according to the police. Permits for Rohtang are regulated due to environmental concerns, with the National Green Tribunal imposing limits on commercial activities in the area.

Among the deceased were identified as Ranjeet Singh and Harvinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and the driver Narender Kumar from Kullu. Another individual, Ravi Kumar, also from Hoshiarpur, suffered critical injuries. Echoing the sentiments of many, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)