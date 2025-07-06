Texas Floods Tragedy: Devastation at Camp Mystic

The deadly floods in Texas have resulted in the loss of at least 67 lives, including 21 children, with the hardest-hit area being Kerr County. The search continues for 11 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a summer camp near the severely flooded Guadalupe River.

Kerr County's death toll stands at 59, as reported by Sheriff Larry Leitha. In other affected regions, Travis County officials confirmed four fatalities and another 13 have gone unaccounted for, while Kendall and Burnet Counties reported additional deaths. Meanwhile, intense rescue efforts have saved over 850 individuals amid the unprecedented 15-inch rainfall.

Concerns have emerged about whether staffing cuts at the National Weather Service, under the Trump administration, impacted flood predictions. The White House has not commented, but Governor Greg Abbott is seeking federal disaster aid. President Trump is expected to approve this request in light of the recent devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)