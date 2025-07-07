Typhoon Danas Pummels Taiwan, Heads Towards China

In a rare occurrence for Taiwan's west coast, Typhoon Danas unleashed record winds and torrential rains, leading to significant disruptions and casualties. The tempest claimed two lives and left more than 330 injured, compelling closures of businesses and schools early on Monday.

Once categorized as the second-strongest storm by Taiwan's meteorological authorities, Typhoon Danas made its landfall on the island's southwestern edge before veering north towards the Taiwan Strait. Although the storm has since weakened, forecasts indicate an imminent impact on eastern China this week.

President Lai Ching-te advised citizens to prepare for the unusual weather pattern affecting the entire island. Meanwhile, in response to Danas, Zhejiang province's maritime officials have raised their emergency measures, halting ferry routes and construction projects in anticipation of the storm's approach.

