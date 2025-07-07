Typhoon Danas Pummels Taiwan, Heads Towards China
Typhoon Danas struck southern Taiwan with fierce winds and rain, causing two fatalities and injuring over 330. The storm disrupted daily life, prompting school closures and flight cancellations. After weakening, Danas is en route to China, prompting heightened alerts in Zhejiang province.
In a rare occurrence for Taiwan's west coast, Typhoon Danas unleashed record winds and torrential rains, leading to significant disruptions and casualties. The tempest claimed two lives and left more than 330 injured, compelling closures of businesses and schools early on Monday.
Once categorized as the second-strongest storm by Taiwan's meteorological authorities, Typhoon Danas made its landfall on the island's southwestern edge before veering north towards the Taiwan Strait. Although the storm has since weakened, forecasts indicate an imminent impact on eastern China this week.
President Lai Ching-te advised citizens to prepare for the unusual weather pattern affecting the entire island. Meanwhile, in response to Danas, Zhejiang province's maritime officials have raised their emergency measures, halting ferry routes and construction projects in anticipation of the storm's approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Typhoon Danas
- Taiwan
- China
- weather
- storm
- casualties
- disruptions
- Zhejiang
- flights cancelled
- wind speed
ALSO READ
Punjab Political Storm: Opposition Slams AAP's Bold Move
Controversial Comment Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal
Airspace Tensions: Navigating Flight Path Disruptions in the Middle East
Fire Erupts at Mumbai's Film City: No Casualties Reported
Devastation Strikes Kyiv: Casualties Mount in Overnight Attacks