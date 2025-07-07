Deluge in Texas: Search Efforts Amidst Tragic Floods

In central Texas, search operations are intensifying amidst devastating flash floods that have sadly resulted in 78 confirmed fatalities. The small riverfront town of Kerrville in Hill Country has borne the brunt, accounting for most of the victims, including 28 children.

State officials report continued efforts to locate missing individuals, raising concerns over weather forecasting accuracy and potential impacts from federal workforce reductions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is deploying resources following President Trump's disaster declaration. Controversy surrounds Trump's stance on scaling back federal disaster response efforts and has stirred questions regarding staffing at weather-related agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)