Basel's Green Woman Leads the Way at Women's Euro 2022

In a bid to engage more with the Women's European Championship, Basel has installed pedestrian crossing lights featuring a green woman kicking a soccer ball, specifically for the event. These lights have been strategically placed at 12 locations across the city.

The city of Basel, known for its commitment to innovative urban development, is hosting several matches, including the final. The newly modified lights can be seen around areas popular with soccer fans, such as the vicinity of the soccer stadium and main train station.

This creative effort, introduced by the St. Gallen civil engineering department and brought to life by Basel's traffic light manufacturer, captures the city's dedication to celebrating women's sports. The lights will be in place through the end of the Women's Euro tournament and possibly even beyond.

