Tragic Collapse Amid Odisha's Torrential Downpour
Two women died and a child injured after a wall in an under-construction poultry farm collapsed in Nuapada, Odisha, due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department forecasted continued severe weather, leading to widespread flooding. Emergency services are on alert to manage further crises.
In a tragic incident, two women lost their lives and an eight-year-old girl sustained injuries when a wall of an under-construction poultry farm collapsed amidst heavy rainfall in Odisha's Nuapada district.
The devastating event occurred in the Lakhana area on Sunday, identifying the deceased as Balmati Sabar, 35, and Rupe Sabar, 61. Minor Ridhi Sabar is receiving medical care for her injuries.
With severe rainfall warnings in effect for various districts, Odisha's administrative machinery is on high alert with disaster management teams ready to respond as the state braces for ongoing adverse weather conditions.
