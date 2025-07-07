Left Menu

Transformative Trends Shine at 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards

The 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards in Bengaluru celebrated visionary developers and projects redefining urban India. Award highlights included discussions on smart cities and integrated townships. Key stakeholders from the real estate sector facilitated networking and knowledge exchange, reaffirming the industry's role in urban transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, Karnataka – The Global Real Estate Brand Awards saw industry vanguards celebrating impactful urban development. Recognizing forward-thinking projects and leaders, the event hosted over 200 professionals on June 25, 2025, at The Leela Palace. Notable highlights included visionary projects and a panel on smart and sustainable development.

The awards emphasized the integration of technology and sustainable practices in real estate, featuring a compelling discussion on integrated townships and smart cities as blueprints for India's urban future. Esteemed panelists included Ashish Sharma, Sunil Pareek, and Viswa Prathap Desu, discussing smart city trends.

Valorizing excellence, the event recognized various projects, including JR Queenstown for iconic property and Spectra Reserve for luxury innovation. With significant discourse and networking, the awards reiterated the transformative potential of India's real estate sector.

