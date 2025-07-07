Left Menu

Texas Floods Catastrophe: Rising Death Toll and Political Turbulence

The devastating floods in central Texas have claimed at least 78 lives, with many others missing. Amidst the chaos, Elon Musk announces the formation of a new political party, the 'America Party,' further straining relations with President Trump. Musk's venture impacts Tesla's stock as political tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:28 IST
The catastrophic floods in Texas have resulted in a rising death toll, now at least 78, with 28 children among the casualties, as reported by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Rescue operations are ongoing amid fears of further flooding.

In an unexpected political move, Elon Musk has announced the formation of the 'America Party,' diverging from President Trump. Musk's criticism of Trump's tax policies comes amid friction between the tech mogul and the president.

Musk's political assertion has caused Tesla shares to dip by nearly 7%, heightening investor concerns over Musk's dedication to the company's future as it faces declining sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

