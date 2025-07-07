Texas Floods Catastrophe: Rising Death Toll and Political Turbulence

The catastrophic floods in Texas have resulted in a rising death toll, now at least 78, with 28 children among the casualties, as reported by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Rescue operations are ongoing amid fears of further flooding.

In an unexpected political move, Elon Musk has announced the formation of the 'America Party,' diverging from President Trump. Musk's criticism of Trump's tax policies comes amid friction between the tech mogul and the president.

Musk's political assertion has caused Tesla shares to dip by nearly 7%, heightening investor concerns over Musk's dedication to the company's future as it faces declining sales.

