Rajasthan Monsoon Deluge: Unprecedented Rainfall Surpasses Records

Rajasthan has experienced 126% above average rainfall this monsoon, with 183.5 mm recorded by July 7. Areas in eastern and western Rajasthan, including Karauli and Jalore, saw unprecedented rains. The monsoon, arriving early on June 18, remains active across the state, creating potential for heavy rain in days ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is witnessing an exceptional monsoon season, with rainfall exceeding expectations by leaps and bounds. As of early July, the state reported a staggering 126% increase in rainfall from the seasonal norm, accumulating 183.5 mm of rain.

Eastern Rajasthan areas like Karauli have experienced unprecedented levels, receiving 341.8 mm, which is 258% more than the usual quota. Meanwhile, western Rajasthan, typically drier, also recorded significant figures, with Jalore receiving more than triple its average rainfall.

The Met Department in Jaipur forecasts continued downpours, underlining the altered monsoon patterns. Predictive models suggest further heavy rain, intensifying in Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Shekhawati regions over the coming days, following the premature monsoon onset on June 18.

