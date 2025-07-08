Tourism Boom in Antarctica: Balancing Growth and Environmental Protection

The number of tourists visiting Antarctica is on the rise, with the count reaching nearly 125,000 in the 2023–24 season. This increase, while beneficial for tourism operators, poses threats to the continent's fragile ecosystem, including risks such as soil compaction, pollution, and wildlife disturbances.

To address these concerns, nations involved in Antarctica's governance gathered in Italy to discuss sustainable management. Proposed solutions include economic measures like tourism taxes and cap-and-trade systems, aimed at controlling visitor numbers and supporting environmental preservation through generated revenue.

Experts suggest a combination of market-based options and regulatory strategies is necessary, as the Antarctic Treaty System has been slow to enforce binding tourism rules. The challenge remains to balance tourism growth with the long-term protection of this unique environment, essential for its survival.