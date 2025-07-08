Tourism Boom in Antarctica: Balancing Growth and Environmental Protection
Antarctica has seen a dramatic rise in tourist numbers, with nearly 125,000 visitors in 2023–24, and projections suggesting up to 450,000 in a decade. This surge threatens the delicate ecosystem. Conferences in Italy are addressing tourism management, with proposed solutions including economic tools such as taxes and cap-and-trade systems.
- Country:
- Australia
The number of tourists visiting Antarctica is on the rise, with the count reaching nearly 125,000 in the 2023–24 season. This increase, while beneficial for tourism operators, poses threats to the continent's fragile ecosystem, including risks such as soil compaction, pollution, and wildlife disturbances.
To address these concerns, nations involved in Antarctica's governance gathered in Italy to discuss sustainable management. Proposed solutions include economic measures like tourism taxes and cap-and-trade systems, aimed at controlling visitor numbers and supporting environmental preservation through generated revenue.
Experts suggest a combination of market-based options and regulatory strategies is necessary, as the Antarctic Treaty System has been slow to enforce binding tourism rules. The challenge remains to balance tourism growth with the long-term protection of this unique environment, essential for its survival.
- READ MORE ON:
- Antarctica
- tourism
- environment
- ecosystem
- visitor
- IAATO
- economics
- sustainability
- conservation
- fragile
ALSO READ
How predictive digital ecosystems are reshaping global economics
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order to raise national park fees for foreign visitors
Umakant Dash named new VC of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics
Economics Triumphs: Banks Waive Minimum Balance Rule Amid Customer Pushback
UPDATE 2-Trump signs order to raise national park fees for foreign visitors