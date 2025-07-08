Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives in Peshawar

A devastating fire in Peshawar's Jan Imambargah area resulted in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to several others, including two firefighters. Emergency services rescued six individuals from the blaze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister extended condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives in Peshawar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating fire incident claimed at least five lives in Peshawar, Pakistan, as flames engulfed a house in the congested Jan Imambargah area on Monday night. Local police confirmed the tragic news, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Rescue operations were carried out by the emergency services, who managed to recover six individuals from the blaze. Unfortunately, five of those rescued succumbed to their injuries, authorities reported. In a heroic effort to save lives, two firefighters were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital along with others affected by the fire.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound impact of the disaster on the local community.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025