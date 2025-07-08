Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives in Peshawar
A devastating fire in Peshawar's Jan Imambargah area resulted in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to several others, including two firefighters. Emergency services rescued six individuals from the blaze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister extended condolences to the affected families.
A devastating fire incident claimed at least five lives in Peshawar, Pakistan, as flames engulfed a house in the congested Jan Imambargah area on Monday night. Local police confirmed the tragic news, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Rescue operations were carried out by the emergency services, who managed to recover six individuals from the blaze. Unfortunately, five of those rescued succumbed to their injuries, authorities reported. In a heroic effort to save lives, two firefighters were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital along with others affected by the fire.
Expressing grief over the tragedy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the profound impact of the disaster on the local community.
