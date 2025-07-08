Planting Miracles in Uttar Pradesh: A Green Revolution in Honor of Mothers

In a groundbreaking environmental initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to plant more than 12.5 crore saplings across the state as part of the MGNREGA scheme. This effort, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to enhance greenery and generate large-scale rural employment.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign blends ecological responsibility with emotional and cultural ties by encouraging residents to dedicate a tree to their mothers, reinforcing the theme with a massive plantation drive across identified sites in the state.

Geo-tagging and modern protective tools will ensure the survival and growth of the saplings, with every step supported by the Forest Department. Political leaders, including cabinet ministers, will participate in the initiative, making this a comprehensive state-level endeavor.

