New District Funding Strategy Aims to Fast-Track Delhi's Development

In a significant move to enhance local infrastructure, the Delhi Cabinet has sanctioned two new funding schemes aimed at accelerating development across the city's districts. The initiatives, named the Integrated District Project Fund and the District Project Fund, will receive a combined allocation of Rs 53 crore.

This strategic step is designed to streamline district-level projects, cutting through bureaucratic red tape to ensure speedy execution. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted this approach as part of a broader governance agenda to 'perform, reform, and transform' by empowering district magistrates to act independently on development initiatives.

The funding will cover a broad spectrum of community-centric projects, including repairs of roads and public amenities. Managed by a project approval committee led by local officials, the scheme aims to meet the immediate needs within all 11 districts, directly benefiting residents by ensuring quick and effective service delivery.