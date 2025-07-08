Left Menu

Villagers Demand Action on Leopard Presence Near Yamuna Biodiversity Park

Villagers around Yamuna Biodiversity Park urged authorities to capture and relocate a leopard seen recently, citing safety concerns after a previous attack. Officials assured that their demand would be reviewed and discussed compensation for any livestock losses. Camera footage recently confirmed the leopard's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:44 IST
Residents near Yamuna Biodiversity Park are calling on authorities to capture and relocate a leopard that has been spotted roaming the area. The call for action was voiced during a public meeting convened by Delhi's forest and wildlife department on Tuesday.

Concerns have heightened following a leopard attack last year that left several injured, which has led villagers to express feeling unsafe and demand immediate removal of the animal. The forest department pledged to relay these concerns to the Chief Wildlife Warden, promising further examination of the request.

Suggestions for a compensation policy for livestock loss were also addressed, with officials noting that a draft would soon be developed. The leopard's presence was confirmed via camera traps, further compounding fears rooted in a prior incident involving a male leopard's attack on multiple villagers last year.

