Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Bangladesh’s progressive integration of gender equality into disaster risk management (DRM) is drawing attention from researchers and policymakers alike. A recent policy brief by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), supported by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, explores how the country is navigating this complex issue. The study benefits from inputs from institutions like the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), UN Women Bangladesh, and key government ministries. With increasing climate-related disasters threatening its densely populated and vulnerable terrain, Bangladesh has developed a legal and policy framework that embeds gender sensitivity into disaster governance. This evolution reflects both domestic constitutional mandates and international commitments, yet gaps in implementation and representation reveal that the journey is still far from complete.

When Disasters Strike Unevenly

Bangladesh’s location in the low-lying Ganges–Brahmaputra Delta leaves it especially vulnerable to floods, cyclones, river erosion, and droughts. While these hazards affect the general population, their impact on women and girls is significantly more severe. Social norms and entrenched gender roles limit women’s access to critical resources, restrict their mobility, and exclude them from decision-making processes. These inequalities become life-threatening during emergencies, where caregiving responsibilities constrain their ability to evacuate and access relief services. Women also face increased risks of gender-based violence during displacement and face greater obstacles in regaining livelihoods post-disaster due to a lack of land rights and access to credit. The cumulative effect is a cycle of vulnerability that requires a systemic and inclusive policy response.

Yet, Bangladesh has not stood still. The country has invested in early warning systems, cyclone shelters, community-based preparedness, and trained volunteer networks. These interventions have markedly reduced disaster mortality and injury over recent decades. The policy landscape has also evolved. The Disaster Management Act of 2012 laid the foundation for a structured and coordinated DRM system, even though it fell short of ensuring gender representation in high-level decision-making bodies such as the National Disaster Management Council (NDMC). This gap was partly addressed by the Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD) 2019, which included the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) in the Inter-Ministerial Disaster Management Coordination Committee and emphasized the importance of gender and social inclusion in emergency planning.

A Tapestry of Laws and Commitments

Bangladesh’s commitment to gender-responsive DRM is rooted in its Constitution. Articles 27, 28, and 29 enshrine equality before the law, prohibit discrimination based on sex, and ensure equal employment opportunities. Articles 40 and 42 guarantee occupational freedom and property rights, two areas that have direct relevance in post-disaster recovery. These constitutional provisions set the legal precedent for integrating gender equity across all spheres of public policy, including climate adaptation and disaster management.

International frameworks further reinforce these principles. Bangladesh is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), both of which advocate inclusive climate action. It has also committed to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, whose Gender Action Plan (Sendai GAP) outlines a roadmap for integrating gender into risk management. Although Bangladesh maintains reservations about certain provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), it has nevertheless adopted many of its recommendations in national law and policy. In particular, CEDAW’s General Recommendation No. 37 urges governments to integrate gender dimensions in DRM and climate responses.

Policies in Practice: Moving Beyond Rhetoric

On the domestic front, several policy instruments reflect Bangladesh’s growing commitment to gender equity. The Gender Policy 2016 of the Department of Environment mandates gender analysis within its institutions and encourages female participation in civil service roles. The 2023 revision of the Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP), developed with technical support from UN Women, goes further by offering detailed, measurable actions and assigning stakeholder responsibilities. It aims not only to mitigate inequalities but to transform systems and outcomes through gender-responsive climate governance.

The National Plan for Disaster Management (2021–2025) also emphasizes women’s participation and targets the unique vulnerabilities of children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. While the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act of 1995 remains largely gender-neutral, its broad scope allows other policies, like the 2016 Gender Policy, to address gender inclusion in areas like flood control and environmental sustainability. Collectively, these policies represent a mosaic of legal tools that can be harmonized further for greater coherence and impact.

What More Needs to Be Done

Despite the progress made, several shortcomings remain. Women continue to be underrepresented in statutory DRM committees and civil service leadership roles. The brief calls for institutional reforms that include appointing MoWCA to the NDMC, expanding gender representation through legislative means, and equipping ministries with the resources necessary to drive inclusion. Moreover, the shift from budget tracking to full gender budgeting, with comprehensive planning, monitoring, and reporting, is essential for embedding gender principles in fiscal decision-making.

Further, adopting the Sendai GAP between 2025 and 2030 presents an opportunity for Bangladesh to lead globally in gender-sensitive DRM. Systematic collection and use of sex-disaggregated data, along with rigorous gender analysis, will be key to tailoring preparedness, response, and recovery measures that serve all members of society. Strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration, especially among MoWCA, the Ministry of Planning, and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, will ensure a whole-of-government approach.

Bangladesh stands at a pivotal moment in shaping a gender-responsive DRM framework that not only mitigates risk but also corrects historical injustices. With an existing foundation of robust laws and forward-thinking policies, the task ahead lies in converting these into institutional realities. The revised ccGAP, in particular, offers a transformative vision that other nations in the region can emulate. As climate risks mount, the resilience of any country will be measured not just by its infrastructure, but by how equitably it protects and empowers all its people, especially those historically left behind.