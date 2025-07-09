Torrential Flash Floods Devastate Ruidoso: A Town's Heartache

Ruidoso, a mountain village in southern New Mexico, is reeling from devastating flash floods after intense monsoon rains on Tuesday. The entire house was swept away, and emergency crews conducted at least 85 swift water rescues.

Three people remain missing, while others were treated at local hospitals. The Rio Ruidoso surged to unprecedented levels, inundating streets and bridges and prompting urgent flood warnings.

The National Guard and local teams intensified rescue efforts, as the community, scarred by past wildfires, faced another environmental onslaught. Mayor Lynn D. Crawford urged residents to report missing loved ones as shelters opened for those unable to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)