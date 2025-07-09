Left Menu

Torrential Flash Floods Devastate Ruidoso: A Town's Heartache

Intense monsoon rains triggered flash floods in Ruidoso, New Mexico, sweeping away homes and trapping residents. Emergency crews conducted numerous rescues, while search efforts continued for missing people. The flooding, following recent deadly floods in Texas, highlighted the area's vulnerability due to past wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ruidoso, a mountain village in southern New Mexico, is reeling from devastating flash floods after intense monsoon rains on Tuesday. The entire house was swept away, and emergency crews conducted at least 85 swift water rescues.

Three people remain missing, while others were treated at local hospitals. The Rio Ruidoso surged to unprecedented levels, inundating streets and bridges and prompting urgent flood warnings.

The National Guard and local teams intensified rescue efforts, as the community, scarred by past wildfires, faced another environmental onslaught. Mayor Lynn D. Crawford urged residents to report missing loved ones as shelters opened for those unable to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

