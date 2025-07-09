Left Menu

Catastrophic Flash Floods Devastate Ruidoso

Flash floods in Ruidoso, New Mexico, claimed at least three lives, including two children, and trapped numerous residents in homes and vehicles. Emergency teams conducted 85 rescues amid the rising waters, attributed to recent heavy rainfall and a landscape altered by wildfires, exacerbating the flooding impact.

09-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rains in New Mexico have triggered sobering tragedy, as flash floods engulfed the resort village of Ruidoso, claiming the lives of three individuals, among them two young children. Local authorities report that dozens were trapped in homes and vehicles amid the deluge.

Dramatic video captures reveal a house being swept downstream in the flood-engorged Rio Ruidoso. "I've seen the video. We are still unsure if there were any occupants inside," stated Danielle Silva, spokeswoman for the state's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Swift-water rescue teams, alongside the National Guard, performed 85 rescues over the course of the flooding. Officials noted that the calamity was exacerbated by lands previously stripped of vegetation by wildfires, compounding the area's vulnerability to heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

