Left Menu

Court Reverses NECTAR's Arbitrary Scientist Dismissals

The Meghalaya High Court overturned the dismissal of four NECTAR scientists, calling the cancellations legally void. The court ordered the reinstatement of their jobs with back pay and benefits, criticizing the arbitrary nature of their termination. The decision reaffirmed due process and institutional autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:50 IST
Court Reverses NECTAR's Arbitrary Scientist Dismissals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya High Court has reinstated four scientists dismissed from the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) in 2022, ruling the termination as legally void. The court's judgement, issued on Tuesday, mandates their reinstatement along with back pay and service benefits.

Chief Justice I P Mukerji, with Justice W Diengdoh concurring, criticized the arbitrary nature of the dismissals, stating that the decision was made "at the whim and caprice of the secretary." The scientists – Ankit Shrivastava, Simon Phukan, Simanta Das, and Rakesh Kumar Sarmah – had been validly appointed in November 2021 with approvals from NECTAR's Executive Committee and Governing Council.

The abrupt cancellation of their appointments during the 9th Governing Council meeting in August 2022 was reportedly due to objections from the Department of Science and Technology Secretary. The court noted the undue hardship faced by the scientists, many of whom had left previous employment to join NECTAR, underscoring the judgment's emphasis on due process and institutional independence.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025