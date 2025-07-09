Tragedy in Guatemala: Earthquakes Trigger Deadly Rockslide

Two men tragically lost their lives in Guatemala after a landslide caused by a series of earthquakes sent huge rocks crashing onto their vehicle, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in Escuintla as the victims traveled in a pickup truck, coinciding with over 37 seismic events recorded in a single afternoon.

Authorities reported that these tremors, felt as far as El Salvador, led to evacuations and minor damages. The epicenter was identified in Sacatepequez, with significant aftershocks in Escuintla, prompting an orange alert by disaster officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)