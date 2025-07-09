Left Menu

China Grapples with Dual Threats of Torrential Rains and Scorching Heat

China is experiencing severe weather events as Tropical Storm Danas causes torrential rains, leading to deadly landslides and flash floods. Heatwaves continue to grip the northern part of the country, exacerbating economic and infrastructural challenges. The impacts of these weather extremes, linked to climate change, threaten lives and economic activity.

Torrential rains and deadly landslides are wreaking havoc across large regions of China as Tropical Storm Danas drenches coastal areas while monsoonal rains batter inland regions. A subtropical high-pressure system compounds the crisis by delivering intense heatwaves to northern and central provinces, straining power grids and parching crops.

Chinese authorities are scrambling to address these extreme weather events, as the economy faces potential losses of tens of billions of dollars. With flood defenses overwhelmed and infrastructure gaps exposed, residents are urged to stay indoors as Danas, weakened from a typhoon, continues to dump substantial rainfall on the coastal provinces.

Heatwaves have brought near-record temperatures to major cities such as Shanghai, Wuhan, and Changsha, leading to heatstroke-related fatalities. Meteorologists see these climatic extremes as part of a worrying trend linked to climate change, posing significant threats to economic stability and public safety in the world's second-largest economy.

