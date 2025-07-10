Nongsaya Lake: A Haven for Bird Biodiversity and Eco-Tourism
A survey at Nongsaya Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district documented 89 bird species, highlighting the area's biodiversity. The lake offers significant ecological value, potential for environmental education, recreational activities, and sustainable development. It can evolve into a global bird-watching hub, fostering both environmental and economic sustainability.
Officials have announced the documentation of 89 bird species during a comprehensive two-day survey at Nongsaya Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district. The initiative, led by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club in cooperation with the Public Works Department, underscores the lake's ecological importance.
Conservationist Koj Mama highlighted key species observed, including the oriental darter, lesser adjutant, and pale-chinned blue flycatcher, stressing the area's biodiversity. Beyond its role as a natural habitat, the lake presents opportunities for environmental education and responsible ecotourism, potentially becoming a global bird-watching hotspot.
In addition to birds, the survey noted the presence of rare butterfly species, emphasizing the region's ecological richness. Mama advocated for the development of suitable infrastructure to promote conservation, recreation, and sustainable tourism, enhancing both environmental and economic sustainability in the Namsai district.
