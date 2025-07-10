Left Menu

Torrential Downpour Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed, Transformative Impact

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over recent days has resulted in the closure of 245 roads, with significant disruptions reported in Mandi due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. The adverse weather conditions have caused substantial damage and loss of life, with officials issuing alerts for further rainfall.

In the wake of relentless heavy rain, authorities have shuttered 245 roads across Himachal Pradesh, including a significant stretch of National Highway-3, linking Punjab's Attari with Leh in Ladakh, officials revealed on Thursday.

Mandi has been hardest hit, suffering from 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides which tragically resulted in 15 fatalities between June 30 and July 1. Across the region, 138 roads remained closed, while damage extended to 124 transformers and 137 water supply schemes.

The State Emergency Operations Centre highlighted the disruption of 192 transformers and 740 water supply schemes statewide as of Thursday morning. A yellow alert for heavy rain persists, threatening further flash floods in several districts, amid an already excessive monsoon yielding 30% more rain than average.

