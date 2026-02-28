Kejriwal Seeks Blessings at Hanuman Mandir After Court Discharge

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, paid a visit to the Hanuman Mandir on Saturday, a symbolic gesture following his discharge in the excise policy case by a Delhi court the previous day.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the importance of divine intervention, stating, "The highest court is that of Lord Hanuman, from whom we have received blessings." Despite the court's ruling, Bharadwaj acknowledged that higher legal avenues remain open, yet highlighted the spiritual support they felt they had received.

The court's decision discharged Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, including Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, from the controversial case. The move has stirred political debate and impacted the AAP government's stability in Delhi. Kejriwal is set to address the party's national leadership at Jantar Mantar, outlining future political strategies amidst allegations linking the CBI's actions to BJP influence, a claim unaddressed by the BJP at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)