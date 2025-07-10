Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Nepal's Struggle with Flash Floods

Heavy monsoon rains in Nepal's Rasuwa district caused a deadly flash flood, leaving nine dead and around 20 missing. Rescue operations have been launched to evacuate stranded individuals. A burst supraglacial lake near the Nepal-China border is suspected to be the cause, heightening efforts to restore communication and electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Efforts to rescue individuals stranded in the flood-ravaged areas of Nepal's Rasuwa district persisted on Thursday, following monsoon rains that triggered a critical river flood. This natural disaster reportedly resulted in the deaths of nine people and left nearly 20 missing, according to media reports.

Authorities, however, are not standing idle. 'We are fully deployed in the field,' stated Arjun Paudel, Rasuwa's chief district officer. More than 150 people, including 127 foreign nationals, have been airlifted to safety in Kathmandu, he disclosed to the Kathmandu Post.

Extensive damage has affected communication networks, with electricity and telephone services disrupted, making rescue efforts challenging. Authorities maintain limited contact through the Chinese border and are working relentlessly to restore services. The flood also demolished the vital Friendship Bridge, linking Nepal and China, adding to the logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

