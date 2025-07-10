Private Sector's Role in Boosting Research Funding
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday urged the private sector to take on a larger role in funding research initiatives. He emphasized that government resources have limitations and should act as facilitators, not sole funders, in scientific ventures.
At the launch of a NITI Aayog report titled 'Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils', Singh noted that 67% of India's research publications originate from 450 centrally-funded institutions. He advocated for a shift in mindset to encourage private sector participation.
The report highlighted challenges faced by State S&T Councils, such as inadequate funding, fragmented mandates, and weak institutional capacities. It called for structural reforms, capacity-building, and strategic partnerships to enhance their effectiveness and drive scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.
