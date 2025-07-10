U.S. Domestic News: From Measles to Federal Layoffs
This roundup covers key domestic U.S. news: a record number of measles cases, a tunnel collapse in Los Angeles, legal and policy issues from Trump's administration, and other significant events such as flash floods in New Mexico and debates over renewable energy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that U.S. measles cases have peaked at 1,288, the highest since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. This spike echoes numbers from 1992, when cases totaled 2,126 across the nation.
In Los Angeles, 31 workers narrowly escaped unscathed from a collapsed industrial tunnel. The city officials confirmed the workers, managing to scramble over a pile of loosened underground soil, safely returned to the tunnel's entrance, which was over 5 miles away from the incident site.
The Trump administration's actions, spanning potential mass federal layoffs and a lawsuit against California over transgender athletes, show its significant influence across various domains, making waves in U.S. government policies and provoking reactions on multiple fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
