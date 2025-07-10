Left Menu

Mithi River Desilting Scam: Calls for MCOCA Invocation

Members of the Maharashtra legislative council urge the invocation of MCOCA against those involved in alleged irregularities in the desilting of the Mithi River. Investigations reveal unaccounted silt and economic offenses, with the accused linked to nightlife venues and defrauding over Rs 1,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed heated discussions as both BJP and Congress members called for invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project. The demand stems from suspicions of serious economic offenses tied to the project.

The Mithi River, originating from the Vihar lake and merging with the Arabian Sea, was a focal point after the 2005 Mumbai floods led to initiatives for its desilting. However, recent revelations suggest that despite the removal of 16,70,000 metric tonnes of silt, there is little evidence of its proper disposal.

Amidst this scandal, Maharashtra's Industries Minister, Uday Samant, conveyed the government's commitment to unraveling the truth. With the Economic Offense Wing's SIT investigating, two arrests have already been made, and some accused have sought anticipatory bail. The scale of the alleged fraud exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, prompting calls for severe legal actions under MCOCA.

