Sariska Tiger Reserve Boundary Redefined: A Bold Step for Conservation
The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has approved changes to the Sariska Tiger Reserve's boundaries, expanding its critical tiger habitat while reducing the buffer zone. This move aims to solve longstanding management issues and potentially revitalize local mining operations, pending compliance with conservation directives.
- Country:
- India
The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has sanctioned a proposal to reshape the boundaries of Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve. This decision will expand the critical tiger habitat (CTH) area while slightly reducing the surrounding buffer zone.
The approval, granted during a June 26 meeting, will see the CTH extended from 881.11 square kilometers to 924.49 square kilometers, with the buffer area decreasing from 245.72 square kilometers to 203.20 square kilometers. This reconfiguration aims to address ongoing legal and management challenges stemming from the fragmentation of the reserve's habitat.
This change, recommended by the Central Empowered Committee and upheld by the Supreme Court, may also pave the way for the resumption of over 50 mines previously halted by court order, situated within a kilometer of the CTH. The adjustments received backing from various wildlife and governmental bodies, reinforcing conservation and developmental balance.
ALSO READ
Celebrations in Rajasthan: IIT Convocation and Neeraj Chopra's Triumph
The Rise of Mame Khan: Bringing Rajasthani Folk to Global Fame
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan
Political Power Play: Gehlot vs. Sharma in Rajasthan
Heavy Rainfalls Drench Rajasthan Amid Temperature Extremes