Sariska Tiger Reserve Boundary Redefined: A Bold Step for Conservation

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has sanctioned a proposal to reshape the boundaries of Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve. This decision will expand the critical tiger habitat (CTH) area while slightly reducing the surrounding buffer zone.

The approval, granted during a June 26 meeting, will see the CTH extended from 881.11 square kilometers to 924.49 square kilometers, with the buffer area decreasing from 245.72 square kilometers to 203.20 square kilometers. This reconfiguration aims to address ongoing legal and management challenges stemming from the fragmentation of the reserve's habitat.

This change, recommended by the Central Empowered Committee and upheld by the Supreme Court, may also pave the way for the resumption of over 50 mines previously halted by court order, situated within a kilometer of the CTH. The adjustments received backing from various wildlife and governmental bodies, reinforcing conservation and developmental balance.