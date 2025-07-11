Left Menu

Siemens Wins Rs 773 Crore Orders for Nagpur Metro Rail Signalling and Telecom

Siemens has received two major orders totaling Rs 773 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation to supply advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies for the Nagpur Metro Rail Phase 2. This project aims to enhance train frequency, safety, and energy efficiency across its 43.8-kilometer network.

Siemens announced on Friday that the company has secured two significant orders, valued at Rs 773 crore, for delivering advanced signalling and telecommunication solutions for the Nagpur Metro Rail. These orders, placed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-METRO), will see Siemens implement cutting-edge technology to bolster the city's public transport framework.

The ambitious project, spanning 32 stations and a 43.8-kilometer network, aims to improve train punctuality, passenger experience, and energy consumption while upholding top-tier safety standards. Siemens' Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology is central to these enhancements, ensuring a more reliable and efficient metro service for Nagpur's residents.

Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens, highlighted the potential impact on Nagpur's urban development, pointing to the incorporation of integrated automation, digitalisation, and sustainability in India's urban landscape as proof of Siemens' capability to deliver transformative mobility solutions.

