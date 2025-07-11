India's River Network: Flood Threat Looms Large
The Central Water Commission's daily bulletin reports that 20 river sites across India are under flood risk, with severe conditions in Assam and Bihar. The Brahmaputra and Ganga river systems are most affected. No river has reached an all-time high, but 17 locations remain above normal warning levels.
Twenty river sites across India are currently under a flood threat, according to the latest bulletin released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday. Severe flood conditions are notably impacting a site in Assam and two in Bihar.
The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are causing significant concern in Assam's Golaghat, while the Ganga's tributaries, Bagmati and Gandak, have pushed water levels past danger marks in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj, respectively.
The CWC has identified flood risks in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, with the Brahmaputra and Ganga river systems being the most affected. Although no rivers have broken historical flood records, 17 locations are experiencing above-normal conditions.
