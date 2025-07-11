Delhi Explores Dharavi Model for Slum Redevelopment

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has taken a decisive step by forming a specialized committee to assess the feasibility of adopting Mumbai's renowned Dharavi model for slum redevelopment in the national capital.

The committee, led by DUSIB Chairman, comprises senior officials including chief and executive engineers, who are tasked with conducting a comprehensive study of the Dharavi approach. They will analyze its adaptability and possible implementation in Delhi.

The committee, expected to deliver its findings in 15 days, will also recommend institutional frameworks and mechanisms if the model proves viable. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the potential of this model for 675 slum clusters, similar to the ongoing project in Mumbai by Adani and the Maharashtra government.

(With inputs from agencies.)