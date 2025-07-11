Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Digital Libraries, Lays Foundation for Key Projects in Meghalaya
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated 72 digital libraries and launched numerous infrastructure projects in Meghalaya, including a world-class football stadium and regional MICE facilities. She also initiated projects for tourism, women's hostels, and tax operation improvements, all totaling over Rs 1,500 crore to bolster the state's development.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched a series of pivotal initiatives in Meghalaya, including 72 digital libraries aimed at offering digital learning resources across the state, especially in rural locales. With these facilities, Sitharaman emphasized enhancing access to knowledge and empowering the youth.
Alongside Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sitharaman inaugurated various infrastructure developments, including a world-class football stadium and IICA's Northeast Regional Campus. The projects, totaling over Rs 1,500 crore, aim to boost tourism, improve sports infrastructure, and provide safe accommodations for women.
The initiatives also encompass redevelopment plans for Umiam Lake and support for business tourism through MICE infrastructure. By focusing on such multifaceted projects, Sitharaman's visit highlights a strong commitment to Meghalaya's economic and social growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea Opens Wonsan-Kalma: A New Era in Tourism
Foundation Laid for Akhanda Godavari Project: A Landmark in Cultural Tourism
Akhanda Godavari Project: A Future Icon for Indian Tourism
Tourism Minister Criticizes US Travel Advisory: A Geopolitical Move?
North Korea Unveils Ambitious Resort to Boost Tourism Amidst Politics