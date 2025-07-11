Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Digital Libraries, Lays Foundation for Key Projects in Meghalaya

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched a series of pivotal initiatives in Meghalaya, including 72 digital libraries aimed at offering digital learning resources across the state, especially in rural locales. With these facilities, Sitharaman emphasized enhancing access to knowledge and empowering the youth.

Alongside Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sitharaman inaugurated various infrastructure developments, including a world-class football stadium and IICA's Northeast Regional Campus. The projects, totaling over Rs 1,500 crore, aim to boost tourism, improve sports infrastructure, and provide safe accommodations for women.

The initiatives also encompass redevelopment plans for Umiam Lake and support for business tourism through MICE infrastructure. By focusing on such multifaceted projects, Sitharaman's visit highlights a strong commitment to Meghalaya's economic and social growth.

