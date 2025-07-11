Crackdown on Illegal Taxi Services at Goa Airport
The Goa tourism department has taken action against four individuals for offering unauthorized taxi services at Manohar International Airport. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to enforce the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982, aimed at maintaining responsible tourism practices. The accused were handed over to local police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa tourism department has taken decisive measures against unauthorized taxi operations at Manohar International Airport, detaining four individuals for allegedly conducting illegal activities.
The accused, Krishna Ashok Chandgadkar, Mahesh Jairam Pirankar, Naseeb Sabbir Shaikh, and Vishal Indrajeet Nishad, were offering illegal taxi services contrary to the state's tourism regulations.
This action is part of a broader initiative to curb unauthorized activities and ensure that tourism in Goa remains responsible and regulated. Tourists are urged to use registered services and report any suspicious activities.
Advertisement