Delhi PWD to Establish Its Own Engineering Cadre, Ending Decades of Dependency

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is set to establish its own engineering cadre, bringing an end to decades-long dependence on borrowed officers from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), according to official sources.

Expected to be tabled before the Delhi Cabinet soon, the proposal will initiate an exclusive recruitment and structural realignment process once approved, ensuring complete control over staffing, from junior to chief engineers, for the Delhi PWD.

This pivotal move, hailed as a transformative step by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, aims to build a robust, autonomous workforce, thereby boosting the efficiency, accountability, and performance of Delhi's infrastructure projects while eliminating the disruptions caused by CPWD deputations.