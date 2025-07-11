Swift Recovery Efforts Underway in Mandi After Monsoon Devastation

Following severe monsoon disasters in Mandi district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that most major roads have been reopened, with substantial efforts being made to restore link roads. The announcement came during a media briefing in Sundernagar, after Sukhu's three-day visit to the disaster-hit Seraj and Nachan assembly constituencies.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 224 roads, including National Highway 3, were closed on Friday morning, alongside the disruption of over 150 transformers and 800 water supply schemes. The calamity resulted in 15 deaths, several missing persons, and extensive property damage, affecting thousands of structures and livestock.

To expedite restoration, 50 JCB machines have been deployed since the disaster's onset. The government has already released Rs 7 crore to accelerate rehabilitation efforts, with Chief Minister Sukhu seeking central permission to relocate residents to safer areas. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani will oversee the continued operations.