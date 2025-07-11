Unveiling Safety Measures: DMRC's Response to Metro Construction Mishap

In response to a recent collapse of three buildings near a metro construction site in Sadar Bazar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has outlined its preventive measures for tunnelling safety.

The unfortunate incident resulted in one fatality during debris clearance. Located within the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor's impact zone, where tunnelling is active, structures including shops were affected. DMRC's protocols encompass pre-construction surveys, mapping existing structures, and recording any visible damages with photographic and video evidence, verified by occupants.

DMRC ensures necessary structural reinforcements, with costs covered by them or their contractor. Structures near Tunnel Boring Machine activities are monitored, evacuating occupants when necessary prior to risks. Despite precautions, the mentioned structures, declared unsafe earlier and evacuated in June, collapsed last Friday, prompting rescue operations. A thorough investigation has been commissioned, with AFCONS handling construction.