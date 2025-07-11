Left Menu

Unveiling Safety Measures: DMRC's Response to Metro Construction Mishap

The DMRC issued precautionary measures following the collapse of buildings near an underground metro site in Sadar Bazar, resulting in one casualty. Pre-construction surveys, structural protections, and constant monitoring are crucial steps. Affected buildings were deemed unsafe; evacuations occurred priorly. A thorough investigation is underway, with ongoing tunnelling work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:42 IST
Unveiling Safety Measures: DMRC's Response to Metro Construction Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent collapse of three buildings near a metro construction site in Sadar Bazar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has outlined its preventive measures for tunnelling safety.

The unfortunate incident resulted in one fatality during debris clearance. Located within the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor's impact zone, where tunnelling is active, structures including shops were affected. DMRC's protocols encompass pre-construction surveys, mapping existing structures, and recording any visible damages with photographic and video evidence, verified by occupants.

DMRC ensures necessary structural reinforcements, with costs covered by them or their contractor. Structures near Tunnel Boring Machine activities are monitored, evacuating occupants when necessary prior to risks. Despite precautions, the mentioned structures, declared unsafe earlier and evacuated in June, collapsed last Friday, prompting rescue operations. A thorough investigation has been commissioned, with AFCONS handling construction.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025